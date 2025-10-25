10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max November 2025

HBO Max is rolling out an impressive November lineup featuring award-winning films, holiday classics, and new original content. From critically acclaimed dramas like Past Lives to seasonal favorites like Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Full November Schedule!

Past Lives (A24) – November 2

The critically acclaimed romantic drama about childhood friends reconnecting years later.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios) – November 13

The latest installment in the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise.

A Man Called Otto – November 6

Tom Hanks stars in this heartwarming dramedy about a grumpy widower finding new purpose.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – November 1

The ultimate holiday classic returns just in time for the season.

Elf – November 1

Will Ferrell’s beloved Christmas comedy is perfect for family viewing.

The Town – November 1

Ben Affleck’s intense Boston heist thriller with an all-star cast.

I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original) – November 2

New HBO Original series exploring life and culture in Los Angeles.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – November 2

The gripping middle chapter of the modern Apes trilogy, perfect to revisit before Kingdom arrives.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network) – November 3

Magical baking competition returns for fans of both Harry Potter and culinary shows.

Flight Risk (Lionsgate) – November 26

New theatrical release coming to streaming for the holiday weekend.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email