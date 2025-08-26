10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in September 2025

September 2025 delivers an outstanding month for HBO Max subscribers, featuring Mark Ruffalo’s highly anticipated drama series, groundbreaking documentaries, A24’s latest releases, and beloved Studio Ghibli films. Complete September Schedule!

1. Task (September 7)

Mark Ruffalo leads this HBO Original drama series as an FBI agent heading a task force to stop violent robberies in working-class Philadelphia. With Tom Pelphrey as the unsuspecting family man behind the crimes, this 7-episode series promises intense cat-and-mouse storytelling that debuts weekly.

2. Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (September 9)

This two-part HBO Original documentary takes audiences on an essential journey through Black representation on television. From early stereotypical portrayals to today’s authentic narratives, it showcases how Black creators revolutionized the medium despite systemic challenges.

3. Warfare (September 12)

Co-directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, this A24 film embeds audiences with Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong. Told in real time and based on actual memories, it features Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton in a visceral war story.

4. Prime Minister (September 30)

This HBO Original documentary offers unprecedented access to Jacinda Ardern’s seven-year journey as New Zealand’s Prime Minister. With intimate home footage and unfiltered audio interviews, it provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at global political leadership.

5. Goodfellas (September 1)

Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece crime epic returns to streaming, following Henry Hill’s rise and fall in the mob. With iconic performances from Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci, this remains one of cinema’s greatest crime films.

6. Your Name (September 1)

Makoto Shinkai’s breathtaking animated masterpiece about two teenagers who mysteriously swap bodies joins the Studio Ghibli collection. This emotionally resonant story combines stunning visuals with a deeply moving narrative about connection and fate.

7. Friendship (September 5)

Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd star in this A24 comedy about a suburban dad’s desperate attempts to make an adult male friend. From the creator of “I Think You Should Leave,” this promises the same awkward humor that threatens to ruin everyone’s lives.

8. Se7en (September 1)

David Fincher’s psychological thriller about two detectives hunting a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins returns to streaming. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt deliver unforgettable performances in this dark masterpiece that redefined crime cinema.

9. The Devil Is Busy (September 23)

This HBO Original documentary short takes viewers inside a women’s healthcare clinic in Atlanta, following employees who face daily threats while providing essential medical services. It offers a powerful look at the current healthcare landscape.

10. Rick and Morty, Season 8 (September 1)

The beloved animated sci-fi comedy returns for its eighth season on Adult Swim. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s creation continues to push boundaries with its blend of dark humor, sci-fi concepts, and family dysfunction across multiple dimensions.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email