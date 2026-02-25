10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in March 2026

March is absolutely stacked on HBO Max this year, and we’re here to break down what’s worth your time. Between brand new HBO Originals, major blockbuster arrivals, and March Madness coverage, you’re going to need to clear some space on your calendar. Full 2026 Schedule Here!

1. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (March 27)

The John Wick universe expands with this action-packed spinoff starring Ana de Armas as a young assassin seeking revenge. If you loved the original films’ insane fight choreography and world-building, this is your most anticipated watch of March.

2. The Comeback, Season 3 (March 22)

The beloved HBO Original series returns after years away. Lisa Kudrow’s brilliant mockumentary about a fading sitcom star trying to revive her career is back, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what chaos awaits.

3. Born to Bowl (March 16)

This brand new HBO Original documentary dives deep into the world of competitive bowling. Whether you’re a die-hard bowler or just curious about the sport’s subculture, this promises to be a fascinating watch.

4. Women’s Hell, Season 1 (March 6)

A new HBO Original series that’s been generating serious buzz. While details are being kept under wraps, HBO’s track record with original programming means this is definitely one to watch.

5. Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (March 10)

This HBO Original documentary takes an unflinching look at one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. Important, powerful, and essential viewing for understanding modern catastrophes.

6. March Madness Tournament Coverage (March 17-28)

College basketball’s biggest tournament is streaming live on HBO Max with multiview options, key moments, and expert analysis. Whether you’re a bracket wizard or just here for the upsets, this is must-watch sports television.

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once (March 1)

The Oscar-winning phenomenon hits HBO Max! If you somehow missed this wild, emotional, genre-bending masterpiece in theaters, March 1st is your chance to see what all the hype was about.

8. Spider-Man Collection (March 1)

All five Spider-Man movies—from the Tobey Maguire trilogy to the Andrew Garfield Amazing series—drop on the same day. Perfect excuse for an epic superhero movie marathon.

9. The Terminator (March 1)

James Cameron’s sci-fi classic arrives just in time for a rewatch. Arnold Schwarzenegger at his most iconic, plus groundbreaking special effects that still hold up today.

10. MLB Season Opener: Yankees vs Mariners (March 31)

Baseball is back! The season kicks off with the Yankees taking on Seattle, marking the official start of spring and another year of America’s pastime.

