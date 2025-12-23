10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in January 2026

January 2026 is looking stacked on HBO Max. Here are our top picks. Full January Schedule!

1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (January 18)

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! This new HBO Original takes us back to Westeros for another epic fantasy adventure. If you’ve been missing the intrigue and action of the Seven Kingdoms, this is your must-watch of the month.

2. John Wick Trilogy (January 1)

All three John Wick movies drop on New Year’s Day, which means you can kick off 2025 with the ultimate action movie marathon. Keanu Reeves at his absolute best, delivering non-stop thrills and some of the most creative fight choreography ever put on screen.

3. The Smashing Machine (January 23)

This A24 release promises to deliver the studio’s signature quality storytelling. A24 rarely misses, and this one’s been generating serious buzz.

4. Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (January 22)

A brand new HBO Original documentary about the legendary comedy icon. If you love classic Hollywood comedy, this behind-the-scenes look at Mel Brooks’ incredible career is essential viewing.

5. Industry, Season 4 (January 11)

The HBO Original drama about cutthroat finance professionals returns for another season of backstabbing, ambition, and high-stakes deals. If you’ve been following the series, you know this is appointment television.

6. Fargo (January 1)

The Coen Brothers’ masterpiece arrives just in time for a New Year’s rewatch. Dark comedy, memorable performances, and one of the most quotable scripts in cinema history. Ya, you betcha this one’s worth your time.

7. Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (January 23)

Bill Maher returns for another season of no-holds-barred political commentary and discussion. Love him or hate him, the show always generates conversation.

8. AEW All In: Texas (January 16)

Wrestling fans, mark your calendars. AEW’s biggest pay-per-view event of the month promises major matches and storyline developments you won’t want to miss.

9. The Twilight Saga (Complete Series, January 1)

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob (or just here for the nostalgia), all five Twilight movies land on HBO Max to start the year. Perfect for a guilty pleasure marathon.

10. NHL Winter Classic (January 2)

Sports fans get treated early with the NY Rangers taking on the Florida Panthers in the annual Winter Classic. There’s nothing quite like outdoor hockey to kick off the new year right.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email