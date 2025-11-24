10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in December 2025

December is shaping up to be an incredible month on HBO Max, with everything from acclaimed anime films to highly anticipated sequels and compelling documentaries. Here’s our picks for the 10 titles you absolutely can’t miss this month. Full Release Schedule Here!

Mad Men, Seasons 1-7 (December 1)

All seven seasons of the Emmy-winning drama arrive on HBO Max just in time for a winter binge. Follow Don Draper and the employees of Sterling Cooper through the turbulent 1960s in one of the most celebrated television series ever made.

Perfect Blue (December 1)

Satoshi Kon’s groundbreaking psychological thriller follows a pop idol whose transition to acting triggers a terrifying descent into paranoia and delusion. This 1997 anime masterpiece influenced countless filmmakers and remains as disturbing and relevant as ever.

The Goonies (December 1)

The beloved 1985 adventure comedy returns to streaming. Gather the family and follow a group of kids from the “Goon Docks” neighborhood as they discover a treasure map and embark on an unforgettable quest to save their homes.

Hidden Figures (December 1)

The inspiring true story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson—the brilliant Black women mathematicians who served as the brains behind NASA’s historic launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (December 4)

This new HBO documentary explores the life, artistry, and enduring legacy of Jeff Buckley, the singular musician whose 1994 album “Grace” became one of the most influential recordings of its era.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (December 12)

The legendary fictional heavy metal band returns for one more tour. Decades after the original mockumentary became a cult classic, catch up with David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls as they attempt another comeback.

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (December 18)

Go behind the scenes with Adam Duritz and Counting Crows in this intimate documentary chronicling the band’s journey from ’90s stardom through the present day.

Ne Zha II (December 20)

The sequel to China’s highest-grossing animated film arrives on HBO Max. This visually stunning follow-up continues the story of the rebellious deity Ne Zha as he faces new challenges and battles.

Happy And You Know It (December 25)

HBO Max delivers a Christmas Day treat with this new HBO Original. A perfect addition to your holiday viewing lineup.

Heaven (December 26)

Close out the holiday week with this new HBO Original, arriving the day after Christmas for subscribers looking for fresh content.

