10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in August 2025

August 2025 delivers another stellar month of programming on HBO Max, with a compelling mix of HBO Originals, blockbuster films, and gripping documentaries. Full August 2025 Schedule!

1. Peacemaker, Season 2 (August 21)

James Gunn’s irreverent superhero series returns with John Cena reprising his role as the morally complex Christopher Smith. With Gunn’s signature blend of humor, heart, and spectacular action sequences, Season 2 promises to push boundaries even further.

2. The Yogurt Shop Murders (August 3)

This HBO Original documentary tackles one of Austin, Texas’s most haunting unsolved cases. The 1991 murders of four teenage girls led to wrongful convictions that were later overturned.

3. The Woman King (August 13)

Viola Davis delivers a powerhouse performance in this epic historical drama about the all-female warrior unit that protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

4. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (August 5)

The beloved HBO sports documentary series returns with an inside look at the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season.

5. The Peanut Butter Falcon (August 1)

This heartwarming adventure tells the story of a young man with Down syndrome who escapes his care facility to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

6. Marc Maron: Panicked (August 1)

The veteran comedian and podcast host delivers a new HBO comedy special with his signature blend of neurotic observations and raw honesty.

7. The Legend of Ochi (August 15)

This A24 release continues the studio’s streak of bold, visually stunning films that challenge conventional storytelling.

8. Alien: Covenant (August 1)

Ridley Scott’s continuation of the Alien prequel series brings the horror and science fiction elements that made the franchise legendary.

9. The Case Against Diddy (August 5)

This CNN Original investigation examines the serious allegations surrounding the music mogul as part of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

10. Kung Fu Panda 2 (August 1)

The beloved animated sequel finds Po continuing his journey as the Dragon Warrior while confronting his past and facing a new villain.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email