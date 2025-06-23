10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Disney+ in July 2025

10 Must-Watch Disney+ Shows and Movies Coming in July 2025. Full July Release Schedule!

1. ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (July 11)

The beloved franchise returns with Zed and Addison facing their biggest challenge yet as they navigate a supernatural rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires. This highly anticipated sequel promises to deliver the perfect blend of romance, music, and monster mayhem that fans have come to love.

2. Ironheart Episodes 4-6 (July 1)

Marvel’s brilliant young inventor Riri Williams continues her superhero journey in these crucial mid-season episodes. With the series building momentum, these episodes are essential viewing for MCU fans eager to see how Ironheart fits into the larger Marvel universe.

3. Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs (July 17)

Celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, these immersive experiences bring iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, and the Haunted Mansion directly to your screen. It’s the closest you’ll get to visiting the parks without actually being there.

4. Phineas and Ferb New Season (July 1)

The inventive stepbrothers are back for another 104 days of summer creativity. With Candace more determined than ever to bust her brothers and Agent P continuing his secret missions, this nostalgic return is perfect for both longtime fans and new viewers.

5. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (July 22)

The Emmy Award-winning series gets a fresh update with new characters including Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear. This continuation promises to capture the magic of the original while introducing exciting new elements for the next generation.

6. Kiff Season 2 (July 23)

The adventures in Table Town continue as Kiff and Barry navigate their quirky community filled with animals and magical oddballs. This unique animated series has quickly become a fan favorite for its creativity and heart.

7. StuGo (July 30)

Six middle schoolers get tricked into attending a fake summer camp by a mad scientist, leading to adventures on a tropical island with mind-reading manatees and giant fighting fungi. This original animated series promises to be both hilarious and imaginative.

8. Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 5 (July 1)

National Geographic’s acclaimed archaeological series returns with 10 new episodes uncovering ancient mysteries. Perfect for history buffs and adventure seekers who want to explore Egypt’s incredible past from their couch.

9. People and Places: Shorts – Camp Alec (July 9)

This powerful documentary follows nonspeaking children at a Michigan sleepaway camp who use AAC devices to communicate. It’s an inspiring and eye-opening look at different forms of expression and the importance of inclusive spaces.

10. Suspicious Minds (July 10)

A thrilling new series featuring Amber, a brilliant thief attempting to steal the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, only to encounter her former partner who once betrayed her. With romance, betrayal, and high-stakes heists, this promises to be an addictive watch.

