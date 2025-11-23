10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Disney+ in December 2025

December is shaping up to be one of the biggest months yet for Disney+, with blockbuster premieres, holiday specials, and can’t-miss originals. Here are the 10 titles you need to add to your watchlist. Full Release Schedule Here!

1. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show (December 12)

Captured during the final night of the record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver, this concert film features the complete setlist including the full Tortured Poets Department era. A must-watch for Swifties and music fans alike.

2. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (December 10)

The highly anticipated second season sends Percy, Annabeth, and newcomer Tyson into the Sea of Monsters in search of the Golden Fleece. New episodes drop weekly through the end of December.

3. The End of an Era (December 12)

This docuseries offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with collaborators including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (December 5)

The beloved animated franchise returns with its third installment, following Greg Heffley as he butts heads with his dad’s expectations in this adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s bestselling book.

5. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 (December 8)

Kai, Lys, and Nubs are back for more galactic adventures with new droid companions and a new villain in Rek, a troublemaking master droidsmith. All episodes drop at once.

6. Are You Sure?! (December 3)

BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook reunite for one last adventure before their military enlistment. This eight-episode travel series follows the duo through spontaneous trips filled with chaos and heartfelt moments.

7. Made in Korea (December 24)

This Korean thriller follows a man living a dangerous double life as a KCIA agent by day and ruthless businessman by night in 1970s South Korea, with a tenacious prosecutor hot on his trail.

8. Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (December 25)

The Emmy Award-winning holiday tradition returns with magical performances from Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Aulani Resort in Hawaii. The perfect Christmas morning viewing.

9. Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas (December 10)

Kevin Costner hosts this special exploring the journey of Mary and Joseph, offering an inspiring look at the story behind Christmas.

10. Discovered By Disaster Season 1 (December 19)

This fascinating docuseries explores how natural disasters have uncovered hidden archaeological treasures throughout history, from earthquakes revealing ancient cities to floods exposing long-lost artifacts.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email