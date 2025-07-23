10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Disney+ in August 2025

August 2025 delivers some of Disney+’s most anticipated content yet, spanning Marvel adventures and heartwarming family stories. Here are the 10 essential watches you can’t miss this month. Full Disney+ August Schedule!

Eyes of Wakanda (August 27)

Marvel’s newest animated series follows Wakandan War Dogs on globe-trotting adventures to retrieve lost Vibranium artifacts. The action-packed show expands the Black Panther universe with rich storytelling and dangerous historical missions.

Limitless: Live Better Now (August 15)

Chris Hemsworth explores science-backed health improvements through three epic challenges. From drumming for a stadium performance to climbing a 600-foot frozen wall, the series offers cutting-edge wellness insights.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3 (August 6)

Penny Proud and her crew embark on international escapades filled with heart and humor. The beloved animated series continues tackling social issues while delivering family values and laughs.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite (August 25)

Disney Princesses face their greatest challenge as Gaston teams up with classic villains. This animated special brings together fan-favorite heroines for an ultimate good versus evil showdown in LEGO style.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (August 12)

Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho team up in this new animated series for younger Marvel fans. The super genius trio uses Iron Suits to solve problems and protect their city with positive friendship messages.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2 (August 27)

The Australian crew returns for six new underwater missions along the country’s treasure coast. With maritime archaeologists’ support, the series uncovers hidden history in stunning ocean locations.

Stand Up to Cancer 2025 (August 15)

Dolly Parton appears in this live special hosted by Sheryl Crow with country stars, celebrities, and cancer survivors. The inspiring evening combines entertainment with important cancer research fundraising efforts.

Traveling with Snow Man Episode 2 (August 10)

Japan’s top male idol group continues their emotional self-discovery journey across unique Japanese locations. Viewers get an intimate look at their dreams and personal growth five years after debut.

Princess Stream Launch (August 25)

Disney’s new 24/7 princess-focused stream celebrates all Disney heroines during World Princess Week. The always-on stream delivers a marathon of beloved princess content from classic to modern adventures.

Project Runway Season 21 (Thursdays throughout August)

Heidi Klum hosts 12 fashion designers competing for career-changing opportunities. New episodes every Thursday feature creative challenges, dramatic eliminations, and stunning runway shows.

