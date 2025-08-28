10 Must-Watch Prime Video Releases This September 2025

Prime Video is delivering a strong September 2025 lineup with new Amazon Originals, returning favorites, and blockbuster films. Complete September Releases!

1. The Runarounds (September 1)

This Amazon Original captures the raw energy of chasing impossible dreams as recent high school graduates form a rock band over one unforgettable summer. With original music and authentic coming-of-age storytelling, it promises to resonate with anyone who’s ever risked everything for their passions.

2. Gen V (September 17)

The superhero series returns as tensions escalate between Humans and Supes both on and off Godolkin University’s campus. With war brewing and a mysterious new Dean reshaping the curriculum, this season explores deeper themes while maintaining the dark humor and intense action fans expect.

3. Black Bag (September 5)

Steven Soderbergh directs this spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as legendary intelligence agents facing an impossible choice between marriage and country. Soderbergh’s signature style combined with powerhouse performances makes this essential viewing.

4. The Girlfriend (September 10)

Based on Michelle Frances’ novel, this psychological drama stars Robin Wright as a mother whose perfect life unravels when her son brings home his new girlfriend, played by Olivia Cooke. The tension-filled exploration of family dynamics and perception promises compelling twists.

5. Thursday Night Football (September 11, 18, 25)

Prime Video’s exclusive NFL coverage kicks off with Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers, followed by Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals. Each game offers prime-time football without cable subscriptions.

6. Hotel Costiera (September 24)

Jesse Williams stars as a half-Italian former Marine working as a luxury hotel fixer in Positano while searching for a missing daughter. The Italian coastline setting combined with thriller elements creates an intriguing international drama.

7. Every Minute Counts Season 2 (September 12)

This gripping drama continues 24 hours after a devastating earthquake, focusing on rescue efforts and the human cost of natural disasters. The series tackles heavy themes with emotional depth and realistic portrayals of crisis response.

8. Rain Man (September 1)

Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise’s Academy Award-winning drama about an unlikely brotherly bond returns to the platform. This classic road trip film remains a masterclass in character development and emotional storytelling.

9. The Bourne Identity (September 1)

Matt Damon’s introduction as Jason Bourne launched one of action cinema’s most influential franchises. The entire Bourne collection arrives this month, offering viewers the complete spy thriller experience with tight plotting and innovative action sequences.

10. Helluva Boss (September 10)

This animated series set in Hell follows a chaotic assassination business with dark comedy and surprisingly emotional character development. The unique animation style and irreverent humor make it a standout addition to Prime Video’s adult animation lineup.

