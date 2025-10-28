10 Must-Watch Prime Video Releases This November 2025

Prime Video is rolling out an impressive November 2025 lineup heavy on Amazon Originals and fresh content. Here are the essential picks to add to your watchlist this month. Full November Release Schedule!

1. Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 (November 7)

The highly anticipated return of the German romance drama picks up after Ruby and James’ passionate night in Oxford. When a family crisis brings James back from cloud nine, their relationship faces its toughest test yet. This continuation of the beloved series promises more elite drama and emotional depth as Ruby navigates heartbreak while trying to reclaim her independence.

2. Playdate (November 12)

Kevin James and Alan Ritchson star in this action-comedy that transforms a simple father-son playdate into a fight for survival. When unemployed accountant Brian agrees to meet charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff, he expects small talk and football—not ruthless mercenaries. Director Luke Greenfield brings suburban chaos to life as minivan mayhem collides with professional hitmen in this absurdly entertaining thriller.

3. Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (November 5)

Shannon Thornton leads this heartwarming holiday film as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents go unrecognized. Following her crush to Colorado in search of romance, she instead encounters shocking revelations and a snowstorm that leaves her stranded. A chance meeting with Ridge transforms her perspective on both life and love in this uplifting seasonal story.

4. BAT-FAM (November 10)

This animated series reimagines the Dark Knight’s world as Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne welcome eccentric new residents to Wayne Manor. From Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece to a reformed super-villain and even Ra’s al Ghul as “Pap Pap,” this close-knit family of misfits navigates ordinary life while protecting Gotham City with humor and heart.

5. Malice (November 14)

Jack Whitehall and David Duchovny star in this revenge thriller about a charismatic tutor who infiltrates a wealthy family’s life in Greece. When Adam orchestrates his way into their London home after the nanny falls ill, his true vengeful nature emerges as he systematically works to destroy the Tanner family from within. A chilling exploration of how the past never stays buried.

6. The Mighty Nein (November 19)

Based on the popular Critical Role campaign, this animated fantasy series follows a group of fugitives and outcasts bound by secrets and scars. When a powerful arcane relic called “The Beacon” falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and prevent reality itself from unraveling.

7. Belén (November 14)

This powerful drama based on a true story chronicles the case of Julieta, a young woman falsely accused of infanticide in conservative Argentina. Dolores Fonzi stars as Soledad Deza, the fearless lawyer who confronts a corrupt legal system as the trial ignites an international movement for women’s reproductive rights and bodily autonomy.

8. Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 (November 7)

Six studios and seven directors adapt the early works of the Chainsaw Man creator into this anime anthology. Each episode brings to life a short story Fujimoto drew between ages seventeen and twenty-six, including his first competition submission. Expect vivid tales of young love, chaos, madness, and the bonds between people in this unique animated collection.

9. June Farms (November 17)

This reality series follows Matt Baumgartner as he attempts to make June Farms the premier event space in the Hudson Valley. With a staff of fun-loving twenty-somethings more focused on their love lives than their jobs, plus unpredictable weather, this wedding season becomes the hardest in the venue’s history. A behind-the-scenes look at the chaos of creating perfect celebrations.

10. Mickey 17 (November 28)

Closing out the month with a bang, this sci-fi thriller offers a fresh take on futuristic storytelling. Perfect for a Black Friday viewing after the big meal, it promises to be one of the month’s most talked-about releases and caps off November’s strong lineup of original content.

