10 Must-Watch Prime Video Releases This March 2026

Prime Video is delivering a powerhouse March 2026 lineup loaded with star-studded Amazon Originals and compelling new series. From Nicole Kidman’s forensic thriller to Guy Ritchie’s take on Sherlock Holmes, here are the essential picks for your March watchlist. Complete Release Schedule!

1. Scarpetta (March 11)

Nicole Kidman brings Patricia Cornwell’s iconic literary character to life in this gripping forensic thriller. As Dr. Kay Scarpetta, this unrelenting medical examiner serves as the voice of victims while racing to unmask a serial killer. The series explores whether her career-making case from 28 years prior will prove her undoing, delving into the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators in a multi-layered examination of pursuing justice at all costs.

2. Young Sherlock (March 4)

Guy Ritchie delivers his signature irreverent, action-packed style to the legendary origin story of Sherlock Holmes. This fresh take on the iconic detective’s early adventures promises the same kinetic energy and visual flair that made Ritchie’s previous Holmes films so compelling, offering a new perspective on how the world’s greatest detective developed his legendary skills.

3. Invincible Season 4 (March 18)

The hit animated superhero series returns as a changed Mark struggles with guilt while fighting to protect his home and loved ones. Following the global catastrophe of last season, Mark finds himself on a collision course with a powerful new threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever. This continuation promises the same blend of intense action and emotional depth that has made the series a fan favorite.

4. Deadloch Season 2 (March 20)

Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe head to Darwin to investigate Eddie’s former partner’s death, only to have their plans diverted when a body part is discovered in remote Barra Creek. Navigating crocodile-fuelled tourism, overstretched Indigenous rangers, and seven-metre prehistoric predators, this sticky, sweaty mystery uncovers secrets beneath the surface of a small town where everyone has something to hide.

5. Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (March 20)

The creators of the hit comedy Jury Duty return with a new documentary-style series following Anthony, a temp worker attending a corporate offsite at a hot sauce company. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged with every colleague performing a role. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values.

6. Roofman (March 16)

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst star in this true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a charming fugitive who escapes prison after robbing several McDonald’s and hides out in a Toys “R” Us. When he falls for Leigh, his double life begins to unravel in this compelling drama that explores redemption, identity, and the consequences of living on the run.

7. Siren’s Kiss (March 2)

This Korean thriller follows Cha Woo-seok as he investigates a mysterious informant’s death that leads him to Royal Auction’s chief auctioneer Han Seol-ah, whose three fiancés have all died under suspicious circumstances. To expose the truth, Woo-seok proposes they fake a relationship, but as he uncovers her secrets, he realizes he may have stepped into a web he can’t escape.

8. House of David Season 2 (March 27)

The biblical drama returns following the aftermath of David’s battle with Goliath and his rise to the throne. As he navigates palace politics, family jealousy, and growing romance, David steps deeper into his destiny while learning what it means to become a great leader in this sweeping historical epic.

9. Bait (March 25)

Oscar and Emmy winner Riz Ahmed created this genre-bending comedy about Shah Latif, a struggling actor whose last chance comes through an audition of a lifetime. Following him over four wild days as his life spirals out of control, this series blends thriller, slapstick comedy, and family drama while exploring universal themes of belonging, cultural identity, and the immigrant experience.

10. Meal Ticket (March 19)

This sports documentary chronicles the McDonald’s All American Games, the annual showcase that launched legends like Jordan, LeBron, Kobe, Candace Parker, and Shaq. Featuring interviews with basketball icons including Blake Griffin, Grant Hill, Candace Parker, and Breanna Stewart, the film tells the story of this cultural phenomenon through the eyes of the legends it created and the communities it transformed.

