10 Must-Watch Prime Video Releases This April 2026

Prime Video is delivering an epic April lineup headlined by the final season of The Boys, compelling sports documentaries, and high-profile movie releases. Here are the essential picks to add to your watchlist this month. Full April 2026 Schedule!

1. The Boys Season 5 (April 8)

The epic superhero satire reaches its explosive conclusion. In Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic whims, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp” while Annie struggles to mount a resistance. When Butcher reappears with a virus that could wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion events that will forever change the world. This is the climax fans have been waiting for.

2. Jerry West: The Logo (April 16)

This poignant documentary examines the price of greatness through the notoriously private Jerry West opening up about his struggles with depression, failed marriage, and persistent feeling of being an outsider despite legendary success. Featuring never-before-told stories from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O’Neal, this becomes both eulogy and reckoning as it captures West’s final interviews.

3. Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait (March 30)

This cinematic sports documentary captures Rory McIlroy’s 14-year journey to complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta National. Built around the dramatic hole-by-hole final round of the 2025 Masters and his gripping playoff with Justin Rose, the film unpacks the relentless pressure, devastating failures, and unwavering determination that made his triumph so profound. A must-watch before The Masters coverage begins.

4. American Gladiators (April 17)

The iconic competition series returns with 24 contenders battling 16 fierce new Gladiators in classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall—plus new games like The Ring and Collision. One man and one woman will fight their way to $100,000 and ultimate Gladiator glory in this nostalgic yet fresh reboot.

5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (April 3)

Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible installment arrives as Hunt and the IMF pursue a dangerous AI called the Entity that has infiltrated global intelligence. With governments and figures from his past in pursuit, Hunt races to prevent it from forever changing the world. High-octane action and impossible stunts guaranteed.

6. The House of the Spirits (April 29)

Based on Isabel Allende’s internationally acclaimed novel, this eight-episode epic family saga spans half a century. Centered on three generations of women—Clara, Blanca, and Alba—in a conservative South American country shaped by class struggle, political upheaval, and magic, this ambitious adaptation promises sweeping drama and powerful performances.

7. NBA Playoffs on Prime (Beginning April 18)

Prime Video becomes the exclusive home for the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament (April 14, 15, 17) and continues with extensive First Round playoff coverage throughout the month. With teams battling for championship positioning, this is essential viewing for basketball fans as the playoffs heat up.

8. Fist Of The North Star Season 1 (April 11)

In a postapocalyptic world ruled by warlords and savage marauders, a wanderer named Kenshiro emerges from the wasteland to bring justice. Bearing seven scars on his chest and wielding the secret martial art Hokuto no Ken, this anime adaptation of the legendary manga delivers brutal action and dystopian storytelling.

9. The Running Man (April 17)

Ben Richards must outwit the Network in this fun, unhinged deadly game show where his unexpected fandom threatens to dismantle the entire system. This fresh take on the Stephen King story promises dark satire and thrilling action as one man’s survival becomes a cultural phenomenon.

10. The Conjuring: Last Rites (April 21)

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront. This final chapter in the mainline Conjuring series promises the franchise’s signature scares and supernatural horror as the Warrens face their most dangerous investigation yet.

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