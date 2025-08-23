10 Must-Watch Netflix Releases in September 2025

With over 100 new titles hitting Netflix this September, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. Complete September 2025 Releases!

Alice in Borderland: Season 3 (September 25)

The Japanese thriller phenomenon returns for its highly anticipated third season. When a morbid professor pulls Usagi back to Borderland, Arisu must go after her and survive a new round of deadly games while trying to escape the Joker’s twisted plans. This series has captivated global audiences with its mind-bending puzzles and intense survival scenarios.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (September 13)

Netflix makes history with this live mega-fight for boxing’s unified super middleweight crown, streaming directly from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This once-in-a-lifetime matchup between two of the sport’s biggest stars represents a major moment for both boxing and streaming entertainment.

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 (September 3)

Jenna Ortega returns as everyone’s favorite goth teenager in the continuation of Season 2. With her psychic powers faltering, Wednesday faces her biggest challenge yet as she fights to regain them or risk deadly consequences for Enid and the other students at Nevermore Academy. The first part left fans on a major cliffhanger.

House of Guinness (September 25)

From Steven Knight, the mastermind behind “Peaky Blinders,” comes this new family drama exploring trouble brewing within the legendary Guinness dynasty. Starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge, this prestige series promises the same gripping storytelling and complex characters that made Knight’s previous work so compelling.

Black Rabbit (September 18)

This crime thriller follows a rising-star restaurateur who gets forcibly pulled into New York’s criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with dangerous loan sharks hot on his trail. The series promises intense drama, high-stakes action, and the kind of morally complex storytelling that Netflix originals are known for.

aka Charlie Sheen (September 10)

With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen opens up like never before in this raw documentary. He revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor, offering an unprecedented look at one of Hollywood’s most controversial figures during his journey to redemption.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2 (September 11)

The ruthless family behind both a beauty brand empire and an underground trafficking ring faces their ultimate reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, has transformed into an unstoppable force and now holds sole ownership of the family business. Expect explosive drama and shocking revelations.

Love Con Revenge (September 5)

After falling victim to the sophisticated romance scam featured in “The Tinder Swindler,” Cecilie Fjellhøy teams up with Private Investigator Brianne Joseph in this provocative new series. Together, they help other victims reclaim their lives while working to expose and take down digital predators operating online dating scams.

Next Gen Chef (September 17)

Twenty-one of America’s hottest young chefs, all under 30, compete in a one-of-a-kind culinary competition hosted by Olivia Culpo. Set inside the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, contestants face a rigorous gauntlet of tests designed to find who deserves to be crowned the leading chef of the next generation.

The Complete Shrek Collection (September 1)

Netflix adds all four Shrek films to its library, giving families and animation lovers the chance to revisit the beloved ogre’s complete journey. From the original that revolutionized animated comedy to the later sequels, this collection represents some of the most quotable and entertaining family films ever made.

