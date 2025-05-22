10 Must-Watch Netflix Releases Coming in June 2025

This June, Netflix is bringing an exciting slate of new content, from highly anticipated final seasons to intriguing documentaries and action-packed thrillers. Here are the 10 titles you won’t want to miss in June 2025. Complete June Release Schedule!

1. Squid Game: Season 3 (June 27)

The third and final season of the global phenomenon follows Gi-hun after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to despair by The Front Man. As Gi-hun pursues his goal to end the games once and for all, the world eagerly awaits the epic conclusion to this groundbreaking series.

2. Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 (June 5)

Georgia’s fairy tale ending is shattered when she’s arrested for murder during her own wedding, putting the spotlight on the Miller family like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but now Ginny must decide where she stands when push truly comes to shove.

3. FUBAR: Season 2 (June 12)

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as Luke, who’s eager to get back into action alongside his daughter Emma. But they get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos, testing their skills and family bond.

4. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (June 11)

This documentary explores the Titan submersible’s doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and profiles the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavor, providing insight into one of the most tragic maritime incidents in recent years.

5. Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal (June 4)

Follow basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball, returning to the brand that gave him his first shot. Teaming up with Vice President Allen Iverson, Shaq is on a mission to revive the iconic brand in this business documentary series.

6. The Waterfront (June 19)

A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat in this new drama series that promises family tension, coastal atmosphere, and high-stakes business conflicts.

7. KPop Demon Hunters (June 20)

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats in this animated family feature that combines music, action, and fantasy.

8. Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (June 10)

Featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, this documentary examines the 2021 Astroworld tragedy and its aftermath, offering a sobering look at one of the most devastating concert disasters in recent memory.

9. Our Times (June 11)

After years of research and companionship, two physicists from the 1960s unlock the secrets of wormhole theory and find themselves stranded in 2025. This Mexican film combines science fiction with fish-out-of-water comedy as the scientists navigate our modern world.

10. Mercy For None (June 6)

After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge in this Korean crime series that promises intense action and a gripping story of vengeance.

