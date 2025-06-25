10 Must-Watch Netflix Releases Coming in July 2025

July 2025 is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest months yet, packed with blockbuster sequels, gripping documentaries, and can’t-miss live events. From Adam Sandler’s return as Happy Gilmore to the epic conclusion of boxing’s most anticipated trilogy, here are the 10 releases you absolutely cannot miss this month. Full July 2025 Schedule!

1. Happy Gilmore 2 (July 25)

The wait is finally over! Adam Sandler returns as the hockey player-turned-golfer in this long-awaited sequel. After nearly 30 years, fans can expect the same outrageous humor and sports comedy that made the original a cult classic.

2. Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (July 11)

This historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden caps off one of the most compelling trilogies in modern boxing. The live event promises to be a defining moment for women’s sports, with both fighters having everything on the line.

3. The Old Guard 2 (July 2)

Charlize Theron and her team of immortal warriors return in this action-packed sequel. With a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity, expect bigger stakes and even more spectacular fight sequences than the first film.

4. The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 (July 3)

Neil Gaiman’s beloved dark fantasy returns with a reunion of the Endless that thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path. This highly anticipated continuation promises to dive deeper into the rich mythology that captivated audiences in season one.

5. Apocalypse in the Tropics (July 14)

From the Academy Award-nominated director of “The Edge of Democracy,” this documentary provides extraordinary access to Brazil’s political upheaval, featuring current President Lula, former President Bolsonaro, and influential televangelist Silas Malafaia. A must-watch for anyone interested in global democracy.

6. Building The Band (July 9)

This unique competition series flips the talent show format by having singers form bands without ever seeing each other, relying purely on musical chemistry and connection. It’s a fresh take on music competition that could redefine the genre.

7. Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (July 1)

Using insider accounts and never-before-seen footage, this documentary tells the complete story of the 2005 London bombings and their explosive aftermath. Essential viewing for understanding one of the most significant events in modern British history.

8. Quarterback: Season 2 (July 8)

The hit sports series returns with exclusive, unprecedented access to NFL stars Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff during the 2024-25 season. From stunning wins to crushing losses, this series delivers unmatched behind-the-scenes access to professional football.

9. Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes (July 30)

Emmy-winning director Joe Berlinger brings his acclaimed true crime series to one of America’s most infamous cases: David Berkowitz, the 44-caliber killer. This chilling new installment promises to be as compelling as previous entries in the series.

10. SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (July 14)

The greatest hitman of all time, Taro Sakamoto, faces his past catching up to him as he fights to protect his beloved family. This anime continuation delivers the perfect blend of action, humor, and heart that made the first part so addictive.

