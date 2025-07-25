10 Must-Watch Netflix Releases Coming in August 2025

August 2025 brings an exciting slate of new Netflix releases spanning every genre. Here are the 10 new releases that deserve a spot on your watchlist this month. Full Netflix August 2025 Schedule!

1. Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 (August 6)

Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. After the massive success of Season 1, this continuation of the Addams family spin-off is one of the most anticipated returns of the year.

2. The Thursday Murder Club (August 28)

Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, this star-studded film features Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as four retirees solving cold case murders. When a real mystery lands on their doorstep, their casual sleuthing becomes deadly serious.

3. Fast & Furious Franchise Collection (August 16)

The complete Fast & Furious saga arrives on Netflix, from the original street racing film through Hobbs & Shaw. Perfect for a high-octane marathon of action, family, and increasingly impossible stunts.

4. Outlander: Season 7 Part 1 (August 11)

The beloved time-traveling romance continues as Claire and Jamie navigate new challenges across time periods. Fans of the Starz series can finally catch up on the latest season’s epic adventures and emotional moments.

5. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Coming Soon)

Executive produced by Spike Lee, this gripping three-part documentary explores Hurricane Katrina’s devastating impact on New Orleans 20 years later. Featuring never-before-seen footage and powerful first-person accounts from survivors.

6. Beyond the Bar (August 2)

This Korean legal drama follows a young, idealistic lawyer navigating the complex legal world under a demanding mentor. With Korea’s track record for compelling dramas, this promises to be another addictive series.

7. Rivers of Fate (August 20)

This Brazilian thriller follows a river pirate and a fierce mother on separate quests to find a kidnapped teen, until their paths cross in unexpected ways. International crime dramas continue to captivate global audiences.

8. The Truth About Jussie Smollett (August 22)

From the producers of Don’t F**k with Cats and Tinder Swindler comes this compelling documentary about one of the most controversial cases of recent years. Featuring new evidence and interviews with all parties involved.

9. Long Story Short (August 22)

From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again. Expect the same emotional depth and clever writing that made BoJack a masterpiece.

10. America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (August 19)

Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history. A must-watch for sports fans and anyone interested in American culture.

