10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This September 2025

1. Marvel Zombies

Premieres September 24

After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

2. Lilo & Stitch (Live-Action)

Premieres September 3

Experience this funny and touching live-action reimagining of Disney’s animated classic. When a lonely girl named Lilo adopts Stitch, an alien “puppy,” Stitch helps to mend Lilo’s broken family — but not without wreaking hilarious havoc on the Hawaiian Islands.

3. Dancing With the Stars (Season 34)

Premieres September 16

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, this hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

4. Tempest

Premieres September 10

Featuring one of the most impressive international line-ups in a Korean drama to date, this thriller follows Seo Munju, a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life and discovers an international conspiracy stretching all the way to the White House.

5. Electric Bloom (Season 1)

Premieres September 17

The three members of mega-famous pop group Electric Bloom look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in high school. Overachiever Posey, rebellious Jade, and quirky Tulip go on a journey to become the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe.

6. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Premieres September 19

Sig, Jedi Bob, Yesi, Servo, and the villainous Dev return and must face off against a new enemy — the powerful and mysterious Solitus. Our heroes will make unlikely alliances as they traverse new and dangerous parts of the hilariously mixed-up galaxy.

7. Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6)

Premieres September 24

An immersive, action-packed series follows international teams of Egyptologists as they unearth the world’s richest seam of ancient archaeology. Through excavations and unprecedented access, we follow these modern-day explorers as they battle searing heat and inhospitable terrain to make the discoveries of a lifetime.

8. The Rich Eisen Show

Premieres September 2

The Rich Eisen Show features an engaging mix of sports, humor and pop culture, including an array of signature guests. Since launching in 2014, the show has been nominated for multiple Emmys and has become a leader and conversation starter in the sports media landscape.

9. Top Guns: The Next Generation (Season 1)

Coming This Month

In the high-octane competitive world of the U.S. Navy’s toughest fighter pilot school, only the strong succeed. This world exclusive takes viewers inside the final grueling six months of training where students learn how to fly combat missions and not all will pass the test.

10. The Simpsons (Season 36)

Premieres September 28

America’s longest-running sitcom returns for another season of animated adventures with the beloved Simpson family in Springfield.

