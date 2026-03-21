10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This April 2026

Disney+ brings the dark side and heartwarming adventures this April with a new Star Wars series, Marvel mayhem, and stunning nature documentaries. Here are the 10 shows and movies you absolutely can’t miss. Complete Schedule Here!

1. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Premieres April 6

Set after the events of “The Clone Wars,” Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. He crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he seeks to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

2. Orangutan

Premieres April 22

Narrated by Josh Gad, this Disneynature film takes viewers into the world’s most majestic rainforest canopy to meet Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time.

3. Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)

New Episodes Throughout April

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. Matt Murdock fights back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home.

4. Secrets of the Bees

Premieres April 1

National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory explores the extraordinary lives of bees, among the planet’s most important animals. Special cameras opened a rare window into a single hive over three years, revealing its hidden world and astonishing architecture.

5. Perfect Crown

Premieres April 10

In 21st-century Korea under a constitutional monarchy, a chaebol heiress with everything but status crosses paths with a lonely prince with nothing but his title. Bound by a contract marriage, they begin a class-defying romance to rewrite destiny.

6. Inside Out Classic – NHL Game

Live April 5

ESPN, Disney, Pixar and the NHL team up to bring fans a real-time, animated NHL telecast featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers in this groundbreaking sports broadcast experience.

7. Disney Animation’s “Songs in Sign Language”

Premieres April 27

In celebration of National Deaf History Month, three animated musical sequences from recent Disney films are newly reimagined and animated in American Sign Language, including “The Next Right Thing,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and “Beyond.”

8. Dear Killer Nannies

Premieres April 1

Pablo Escobar’s son Juampi has an atypical childhood surrounded by hitmen who work as his nannies. As he grows up, he learns his father is a criminal and must face the burden of his surname and decide whether to continue the family legacy.

9. Once Upon a Time Stream

Launches April 23

Disney+ adds a brand new stream taking premium subscribers to the heart of Storybrooke for an enchanting journey through all seven seasons of the beloved fairy tale series.

10. American Idol (Season 9)

Streaming Live Throughout April

The iconic music competition continues with superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as they determine who America will vote to become the next singing sensation, now streaming live on Disney+.

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