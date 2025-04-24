10 Must-See Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2025

Based on the Netflix May 2025 releases list, here are the top 10 must-see shows and movies. Complete Netflix May 2025 releases!

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 – Previous volumes of this anthology series have been critically acclaimed for their innovative animation, bold storytelling, and visual creativity. With Tim Miller and David Fincher returning as presenters, this is likely to be another standout. Fear Street: Prom Queen – Following the success of the previous Fear Street trilogy, this continuation set in 1988 Shadyside High promises entertaining horror with nostalgic 80s vibes. Blood of Zeus: Season 3 – The animated series has built an impressive mythology, and this season’s focus on the Titans’ revenge against the Olympian gods should deliver epic fantasy animation. Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize – A celebration of one of comedy’s most influential figures, featuring tributes from other comedy stars. Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds – A rare behind-the-scenes look at the legendary U.S. Air Force squadron, offering unprecedented access to their training and performances. Past Lives – This critically acclaimed A24 film that explores themes of fate, identity, and reconnection is arriving to Netflix after receiving widespread praise. Train to Busan – If you haven’t seen this Korean zombie thriller, it’s an absolute must-watch with intense action and emotional storytelling. Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders – This true-crime documentary explores one of the most notorious unsolved cases of product tampering in American history. The Four Seasons – With its premise of longtime friendships tested by divorce and complicated vacation traditions, this seems like a promising character-driven drama series. FOREVER – The premise of childhood friends reuniting as teens and experiencing the joys and heartaches of first love suggests a potentially touching coming-of-age story.

These selections offer a diverse mix of genres including animation, horror, documentary, comedy, and drama, giving you options regardless of your viewing preferences.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email