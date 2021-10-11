3 Pumpkin Painting Party, Murfreesboro

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Linebaugh Library

105 West Vine Street

Murfreesboro, TN

Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Tickets: FREE, but bring your own pumpkin

In preparation for their annual Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest, the library will provide the public with the opportunity to decorate their pumpkins with supplies provided on site. Then enter your decorated pumpkin into the annual contest, or bring one already decorated from home.

Voting will run at the library and on their Facebook page from October 25 until 29, with the winners announced on October 30! Only painted entries will be accepted, no cut pumpkins, please! Pumpkin entries must be collected by 4:30 pm on October 30 to be considered in the contest.