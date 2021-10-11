1Ghost Tours at Sam Davis House
Friday and Saturday, October 15 and 16, 22 and 23, 2021
More Information Here
Sam Davis Home
1399 Sam Davis Road
Smyrna, TN
615-459-2341
Hours: 6:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Tickets: Adults, $15, Veteran,Active Military, Veteran or Senior, $13, Group of 10 or More, $12, College Students with ID and Children 6 to 12, $10
Give yourself a fright with a after dark tour of Sam Davis Home and hear stories of local hauntings. A perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit. Pun intended.
2Halloween in the Park, Smyrna
Saturday, October 23, 2021
More Information Here
Sharp Springs Park
1000 Espy Drive
Hours: 3:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: FREE
Sponsored by Smyrna Parks and Recreation, this very popular family event is held outside with lots of games, inflatables, food, and a costume contest. There will be more than 80 booths to visit. A hayride will cost $1 and the corn maze will cost $2.
3Pumpkin Painting Party, Murfreesboro
Saturday, October 23, 2021
More Information Here
Linebaugh Library
105 West Vine Street
Murfreesboro, TN
Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Tickets: FREE, but bring your own pumpkin
In preparation for their annual Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest, the library will provide the public with the opportunity to decorate their pumpkins with supplies provided on site. Then enter your decorated pumpkin into the annual contest, or bring one already decorated from home.
Voting will run at the library and on their Facebook page from October 25 until 29, with the winners announced on October 30! Only painted entries will be accepted, no cut pumpkins, please! Pumpkin entries must be collected by 4:30 pm on October 30 to be considered in the contest.
4Spooktacular Toddler Halloween Party
Thursday, October 28, 2021
More Information Here
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Mercury Boulevard
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-893-7439×6121
Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Tickets: FREE with canned food donation.
Toddlers between the ages of two and five are welcome to this monstrously good time. There will be a parade, spooky pokey dance, candy, carnival style games, superhero obstacle course, prize drawings and a costume contest. Sponsored by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.
5Great Pumpkin Festival, Murfreesboro
Thursday, October 28, 2021
More Information Here
Children’s Discovery Center
502 Southeast Broad Stree
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-890-2300
Hours: 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Tickets: $4.00 Members, $7.00 Non-Members
Put on your Halloween costume and come to Discovery Center at Murfree Spring for outdoor family fun. Enjoy a costume contest, a not-so-haunted walk-through experience and more. With plenty of space for social distancing on their large outdoor patio and wetlands, families can enjoy hands-on activities, crafts and critter encounters. It will be an evening full of spooky fun!
61980s Halloween Party with MixTape
Friday, October 29, 2021
More Information Here
Hop Springs Beer Park
6790 John Bragg Highway
Murfreesboro, TN
Hours: 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Tickets: $17 per person
Once again, the band that makes the party fun will be having their annual Halloween Party LIVE! All ages are welcome. They will be preforming on the indoor taproom stage. Seating is limited, so order tickets here. There will be a costume contest and other specials to be announced. Outside food and beverages are prohibited. Their last show sold out so be sure to get your tickets in advance. No refunds.
7Trick or Treat on the Square
Friday, October 29, 2021
More Information Here
Main Street Murfreesboro
Hours: 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Tickets: FREE
Once again little ghosts and goblins, and even their older brothers, sisters and parents are invited to come out the Murfreesboro City Square where generous merchants will once again be handing out candy before it gets dark. The sidewalks will be packed. And Main Street will once again be sponsoring the Scarecrow Contest, and this is a great time to come see this year’s offerings!
8Brews and Boos
Friday, October 29, 2021
More Information Here
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, TN
Hours: 7:00p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Tickets: Cover Charge
Mayday’s Halloween Party! It’s that time of year to celebrate a spooky good time! They’re inviting all spooks, gremlins, monsters and assorted ghouls. You can even come if you don’t want to be scary. Or in costume at all. But for those who like to dress up, come show off your costume for their costume contest at 8:30 to win some awesome prizes.
9KISS ARMY Halloween Show
Saturday, October 30, 2021
More Information Here
Hop Springs Beer Park
6790 John Bragg Highway
Murfreesboro, TN
Hours: 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Tickets: $15 to $50 per person
Endorsed by the members of KISS, this tribute is considered by many to be the best in the world.
This show is expected to sell out, so get your tickets early because this will be the best Halloween party in Middle Tennessee! There will be a costume contest and cool prizes like free tickets to future concerts for best costumes and best KISS costumes! No outside food or beverages allowed. Camping chairs are welcome. Limited VIP ticket will be available. They come with up-front pit-viewing, a private bar, special parking near the venue and other perks. No refunds.
10A Victorian Halloween
Saturday, October 30, 2021
More Information Here
Sam Davis Home
1399 Sam Davis Road
Smyrna, TN
615-459-2341
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10 per person
Join the museum for a “spooky” Family Night at the Museum! Participants will learn and play some traditional Victorian parlor games, take a dimly lit tour of historic Same Davis Home, and finish the evening by making a craft take home. Halloween costumes are encouraged!
Family Nights are a fun way to welcome younger guests into the museum for interactive learning experiences to get them involved with living history. Sam Davis Home encourages intergenerational activities.