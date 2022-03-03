10 Mindblowing Matinee

Wednesday – Saturday | 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

How cold is liquid nitrogen? What is visible light? Do reptiles lay eggs? Join Discovery Center staff as we explore the amazing world of science through hands-on experiments and demonstrations. Included with admission, free for members. More info»

Please note: Discovery Center has updated its mask policy to strongly recommend wearing face masks while visiting the museum, regardless of vaccination status. However, masks are no longer required for visitors. Guests who want to continue to wear a mask are welcome to do so. In addition, our staff will continue to wear masks in public spaces within the museum. As conditions change, we will review this policy to ensure the health and safety of our employees and visitors.