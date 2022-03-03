The Discovery Center celebrates its 35th birthday this month. There are special programs and events throughout March. The Discovery Center is located 502 SE Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
1Artist in Residence
Thursdays | 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Join the Discovery Center’s Artist in Residence, Kelsey, who teaches about all the fun and amazement of sculpture and 3-dimensional art! Activities vary weekly and may include some outdoor exploration, inspiration gathering, and creating indoors in The Studio. Included with admission, free for members. More info»
2Homeschool Learning Pod Field Trips
Thursdays | 3-4 p.m.
Be a part of our special programs designed for homeschool students to connect, have fun, and learn together. Reserve your spot today! Info & registration»
3SPARK!
Monday, March 7 & 21 | 8:30-10 a.m.
Discovery Center’s SPARK! program is for children ages 1-6 and their caregivers to enjoy hands-on exploratory STEAM learning and play. Enjoy music and motion, stories, guided activities and more with Discovery Center staff! Sponsored by PM Pediatrics. Info & registration»
4All Access Night
Thursday, March 10 | 5-7 p.m.
All Access Nights are a time for special-needs families to enjoy the Discovery Center’s exhibits in a sensory-friendly environment. All Access Nights are free, but reservations are suggested. Sponsored by SEC, Inc. Info & registration»
5Scout-urday
Saturday, March 12 | 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Discovery Center welcomes all Scouting groups with awesome experiences designed to meet badge, pin, loop and rank requirements while learning new skills in an interactive environment! Info & registration»
6Storybook STEAM
Friday, March 18 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Your favorite children’s books are coming to life at our Storybook STEAM Day! Join us for special demonstrations and activities featuring a variety of story books. Plus, the Nashville Opera will present their show “Goldie B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears” at 3 p.m. Included with admission, free for members. More info»
7Parents’ Night Out
Friday, March 25 | 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Need a night out? Don’t hire a sitter. Drop your kids off for fun at Discovery Center! Parents’ Night Out is for ages 4 – 12. The evening includes dinner, activities, and museum exploration. Info & registration»
8Spring Break Camp
March 28 – April 1
Scraps to Table: Get ready to dig in the dirt and pick some vegetables as we take camp out to the garden! Explore how our food goes from garden to table and then back to the garden as we use STEAM lessons to learn about soils, seeds, plant growth, food waste, and composting. Info & registration»
9Mess Fest
March 30 – April 1
Looking for a fun and safe way to kick off spring? Stop by the Discovery Center – where mess = success! Get creative and messy with FREE outdoor activities such as making oobleck, elephant toothpaste, and more! More info»
10Mindblowing Matinee
Wednesday – Saturday | 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
How cold is liquid nitrogen? What is visible light? Do reptiles lay eggs? Join Discovery Center staff as we explore the amazing world of science through hands-on experiments and demonstrations. Included with admission, free for members. More info»
Please note: Discovery Center has updated its mask policy to strongly recommend wearing face masks while visiting the museum, regardless of vaccination status. However, masks are no longer required for visitors. Guests who want to continue to wear a mask are welcome to do so. In addition, our staff will continue to wear masks in public spaces within the museum. As conditions change, we will review this policy to ensure the health and safety of our employees and visitors.