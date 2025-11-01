10/31/25: Clear Sky with Chilly Night at 44°F in Rutherford County

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.4°F. The wind is calm at 3.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 61°F and a low of 37.8°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.3 mph. Despite an overcast sky, the total precipitation remained at 0 inches, with the chance of precipitation at just 1%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a forecasted low of 44.1°F. Wind conditions will remain light with speeds not exceeding 4.3 mph. The skies are predicted to stay clear, and there is a zero percent chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect continued clear conditions into the early morning hours with no significant changes in weather patterns or temperature.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 38°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 5:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: light Sunday 47°F 39°F Rain: moderate Monday 60°F 36°F Clear sky Tuesday 68°F 43°F Clear sky Wednesday 68°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 47°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

