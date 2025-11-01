10/31/25: Clear Sky with Chilly Night at 44°F in Rutherford County

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.4°F. The wind is calm at 3.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 61°F and a low of 37.8°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.3 mph. Despite an overcast sky, the total precipitation remained at 0 inches, with the chance of precipitation at just 1%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a forecasted low of 44.1°F. Wind conditions will remain light with speeds not exceeding 4.3 mph. The skies are predicted to stay clear, and there is a zero percent chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect continued clear conditions into the early morning hours with no significant changes in weather patterns or temperature.

Today’s Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
5:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 47°F 39°F Rain: moderate
Monday 60°F 36°F Clear sky
Tuesday 68°F 43°F Clear sky
Wednesday 68°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 47°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

