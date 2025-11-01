10/31/25: Clear Sky with Chilly Night at 44°F in Rutherford County

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.4°F. The wind is calm at 3.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 61°F and a low of 37.8°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.3 mph. Despite an overcast sky, the total precipitation remained at 0 inches, with the chance of precipitation at just 1%.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a forecasted low of 44.1°F. Wind conditions will remain light with speeds not exceeding 4.3 mph. The skies are predicted to stay clear, and there is a zero percent chance of precipitation.
Residents can expect continued clear conditions into the early morning hours with no significant changes in weather patterns or temperature.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|59°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|47°F
|39°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|36°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|68°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|68°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
