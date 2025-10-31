10/31/25: Clear Skies, Cool 58°F Day – Chilly 44°F Night for Trick-or-Treaters

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 57.7°F and a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s high reached 58.1°F following a cooler start at 37.8°F. Winds peaked at 10.3 mph, with the area remaining predominantly dry as the skies stayed clear and the chance of precipitation maintained at a mere 1%.
As Halloween evening approaches, trick-or-treaters can expect continued clear skies with temperatures slightly dropping to a nightly low of 44.1°F. The wind will calm to around 4.9 mph, making for a pleasant evening for outdoor activities. There is no precipitation anticipated, ensuring that costumes stay dry and the night’s festivities go uninterrupted.
Overall, this Halloween in Rutherford County is set for ideal conditions for those planning to venture out for trick-or-treating or any festive outdoor gatherings. Enjoy a crisp but comfortable fall evening under clear skies.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|58°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|53°F
|41°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|48°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!