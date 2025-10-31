10/31/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 38°F, High 57 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 38.1°F. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.
Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 56.8°F with overcast skies developing later in the day. The winds are expected to reach up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no measurable rainfall anticipated.
Tonight, the skies will clear up again with an expected low temperature of 43.7°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a mostly dry and mild day ahead with clear conditions resuming tonight.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|60°F
|40°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|56°F
|43°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|61°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
