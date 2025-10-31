10/31/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 38°F, High 57 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 38.1°F. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 56.8°F with overcast skies developing later in the day. The winds are expected to reach up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no measurable rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the skies will clear up again with an expected low temperature of 43.7°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a mostly dry and mild day ahead with clear conditions resuming tonight.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 5:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 57°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 60°F 40°F Rain: slight Sunday 56°F 43°F Rain showers: slight Monday 61°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 71°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 40°F Clear sky

