10/31/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 38°F, High 57 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 38.1°F. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 56.8°F with overcast skies developing later in the day. The winds are expected to reach up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no measurable rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the skies will clear up again with an expected low temperature of 43.7°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a mostly dry and mild day ahead with clear conditions resuming tonight.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
5:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 60°F 40°F Rain: slight
Sunday 56°F 43°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 61°F 40°F Clear sky
Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 40°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

