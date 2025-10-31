10/31/25: Clear Halloween Evening, Cool at 55°F with Light Winds

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 55.4°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s weather saw a high of 61°F with a low reaching 37.8°F in the early hours. The sky was overcast throughout the day, but clear conditions prevailed by evening. The maximum wind speed observed was 10.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained negligible at 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature predicted to be around 44.8°F. Wind speeds will remain low, up to 5 mph, enhancing the crisp conditions of this Halloween evening. For those participating in Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, the weather should remain favorable with cool, clear conditions ensuring a pleasant evening outdoors.

There are no weather alerts in effect for the area. Residents can look forward to a serene Halloween night with optimal conditions for all evening festivities.

Today’s Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
5:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 41°F Rain: slight
Sunday 53°F 41°F Rain: moderate
Monday 60°F 38°F Clear sky
Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 48°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 48°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

