10/31/25: Clear Halloween Evening, Cool at 55°F with Light Winds

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 55.4°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s weather saw a high of 61°F with a low reaching 37.8°F in the early hours. The sky was overcast throughout the day, but clear conditions prevailed by evening. The maximum wind speed observed was 10.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained negligible at 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature predicted to be around 44.8°F. Wind speeds will remain low, up to 5 mph, enhancing the crisp conditions of this Halloween evening. For those participating in Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, the weather should remain favorable with cool, clear conditions ensuring a pleasant evening outdoors.

There are no weather alerts in effect for the area. Residents can look forward to a serene Halloween night with optimal conditions for all evening festivities.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 38°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 5:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 58°F 41°F Rain: slight Sunday 53°F 41°F Rain: moderate Monday 60°F 38°F Clear sky Tuesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 48°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 48°F Clear sky

