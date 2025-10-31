10/31/25: Clear Halloween Evening, Cool at 55°F with Light Winds

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 55.4°F. Winds are light at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Today’s weather saw a high of 61°F with a low reaching 37.8°F in the early hours. The sky was overcast throughout the day, but clear conditions prevailed by evening. The maximum wind speed observed was 10.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained negligible at 1%.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature predicted to be around 44.8°F. Wind speeds will remain low, up to 5 mph, enhancing the crisp conditions of this Halloween evening. For those participating in Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, the weather should remain favorable with cool, clear conditions ensuring a pleasant evening outdoors.
There are no weather alerts in effect for the area. Residents can look forward to a serene Halloween night with optimal conditions for all evening festivities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|53°F
|41°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|48°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!