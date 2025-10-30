10/30/25: Overcast and Cool at 54°F, Light Drizzle Expected with Clearing Tonight

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate speed of 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s temperature peaked at 54.1°F, staying mostly cool under persistent overcast conditions. Winds reached up to 12.2 mph, but only a light drizzle was observed, aligning with the low precipitation chance of 22%. No significant accumulation of precipitation has been reported.

Heading into tonight, the skies are expected to clear with temperatures dipping to a low of 43.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease, averaging up to 5.3 mph, creating calmer conditions. No precipitation is expected throughout the night, ensuring a clear and dry evening.

Residents and visitors of Rutherford County can look forward to a peaceful night with favorable weather for outdoor evening activities or open-window sleeping conditions.

Today’s Details High 54°F Low 44°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 22% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 5:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 54°F 44°F Drizzle: light Friday 54°F 40°F Mainly clear Saturday 60°F 40°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 41°F Rain: slight Monday 59°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 38°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 41°F Overcast

