10/30/25: Overcast and Cool at 54°F, Light Drizzle Expected with Clearing Tonight

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate speed of 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s temperature peaked at 54.1°F, staying mostly cool under persistent overcast conditions. Winds reached up to 12.2 mph, but only a light drizzle was observed, aligning with the low precipitation chance of 22%. No significant accumulation of precipitation has been reported.
Heading into tonight, the skies are expected to clear with temperatures dipping to a low of 43.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease, averaging up to 5.3 mph, creating calmer conditions. No precipitation is expected throughout the night, ensuring a clear and dry evening.
Residents and visitors of Rutherford County can look forward to a peaceful night with favorable weather for outdoor evening activities or open-window sleeping conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|54°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|54°F
|40°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|60°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|59°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
