10/30/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52°F in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
33

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with a temperature of 51.8°F. The wind is currently mild at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 54.5°F while the low was at 43.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.3 mph, although the day remained mostly dry with a light drizzle noted and a 22% chance of precipitation. Despite the potential for rain, the total precipitation recorded was 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of 43.9°F. The wind will decrease slightly to speeds up to 5 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County has been calm today, and this pattern is predicted to continue into the night with favorable conditions for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
44°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
22% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
5:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 55°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Friday 56°F 40°F Mainly clear
Saturday 60°F 40°F Overcast
Sunday 53°F 41°F Rain: slight
Monday 59°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 38°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 41°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR