10/30/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with a temperature of 51.8°F. The wind is currently mild at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 54.5°F while the low was at 43.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.3 mph, although the day remained mostly dry with a light drizzle noted and a 22% chance of precipitation. Despite the potential for rain, the total precipitation recorded was 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of 43.9°F. The wind will decrease slightly to speeds up to 5 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County has been calm today, and this pattern is predicted to continue into the night with favorable conditions for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 44°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 22% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 5:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 55°F 44°F Drizzle: light Friday 56°F 40°F Mainly clear Saturday 60°F 40°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 41°F Rain: slight Monday 59°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 38°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 41°F Overcast

