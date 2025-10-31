10/30/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Dips to 45

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are mainly clear, with a temperature of 46°F and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 54.5°F, while winds peaked at 11.3 mph. Although there was a slight chance of precipitation (22%), the area experienced only light drizzle, accumulating no measurable rainfall.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature maintaining steady at a low of around 45°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, remaining up to 5.5 mph, and there will be no chance of precipitation. The ideal conditions will provide a crisp but pleasant evening for any late-night activities outdoors.
Residents should enjoy the clear weather, as there are no weather alerts currently issued for Rutherford County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|55°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|57°F
|39°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|60°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|50°F
|43°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|62°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|64°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
