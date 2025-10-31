10/30/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Dips to 45

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are mainly clear, with a temperature of 46°F and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 54.5°F, while winds peaked at 11.3 mph. Although there was a slight chance of precipitation (22%), the area experienced only light drizzle, accumulating no measurable rainfall.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature maintaining steady at a low of around 45°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, remaining up to 5.5 mph, and there will be no chance of precipitation. The ideal conditions will provide a crisp but pleasant evening for any late-night activities outdoors.

Residents should enjoy the clear weather, as there are no weather alerts currently issued for Rutherford County.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 45°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 22% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 5:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 55°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 57°F 39°F Partly cloudy Saturday 60°F 41°F Drizzle: light Sunday 50°F 43°F Rain showers: slight Monday 62°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 64°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Mainly clear

