10/30/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Dips to 45

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are mainly clear, with a temperature of 46°F and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 54.5°F, while winds peaked at 11.3 mph. Although there was a slight chance of precipitation (22%), the area experienced only light drizzle, accumulating no measurable rainfall.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature maintaining steady at a low of around 45°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, remaining up to 5.5 mph, and there will be no chance of precipitation. The ideal conditions will provide a crisp but pleasant evening for any late-night activities outdoors.

Residents should enjoy the clear weather, as there are no weather alerts currently issued for Rutherford County.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
45°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
22% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
5:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 55°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Friday 57°F 39°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 60°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 50°F 43°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 62°F 40°F Clear sky
Tuesday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

