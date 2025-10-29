10/29/25: Severe Weather Alert in Rutherford – Heavy Rain, Highs Near 55

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.02 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Rutherford County due to heavy precipitation expected today, amounting to approximately 1.02 inches in the next 24 hours. As of 7:38 AM, conditions in Rutherford County are characterized by moderate rain with a temperature of 49.8°F and winds blowing at 8.6 mph. The area has already received 0.07 inches of rain this morning.

The weather today will remain cool with temperatures reaching a high of 54.9°F and dropping to a low near 49.1°F tonight. Winds could peak at 12.1 mph during the day. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day with a 100% chance of precipitation and an anticipated total of 1.1 inches.

Tonight, the intensity of the rain will decrease to light drizzle, with the precipitation chance dropping to 26%. Wind speeds will also reduce significantly to around 4.5 mph. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to hold steady at the lower boundary of today’s temperature range.

Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for conditions that may impact travel and outdoor activities. Stay tuned to local weather updates and adhere to any advice or directives from local authorities.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
49°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
2.1 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 1.1 in
Now
50°F · feels 46°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
5:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 55°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 50°F 44°F Rain: slight
Friday 61°F 39°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 61°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 69°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 62°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

