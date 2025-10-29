10/29/25: Severe Weather Alert in Rutherford – Heavy Rain, Highs Near 55

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.02 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Rutherford County due to heavy precipitation expected today, amounting to approximately 1.02 inches in the next 24 hours. As of 7:38 AM, conditions in Rutherford County are characterized by moderate rain with a temperature of 49.8°F and winds blowing at 8.6 mph. The area has already received 0.07 inches of rain this morning.

The weather today will remain cool with temperatures reaching a high of 54.9°F and dropping to a low near 49.1°F tonight. Winds could peak at 12.1 mph during the day. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day with a 100% chance of precipitation and an anticipated total of 1.1 inches.

Tonight, the intensity of the rain will decrease to light drizzle, with the precipitation chance dropping to 26%. Wind speeds will also reduce significantly to around 4.5 mph. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to hold steady at the lower boundary of today’s temperature range.

Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for conditions that may impact travel and outdoor activities. Stay tuned to local weather updates and adhere to any advice or directives from local authorities.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 49°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.1 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 1.1 in Now 50°F · feels 46°F Sunrise 7:05am Sunset 5:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 55°F 49°F Rain: moderate Thursday 50°F 44°F Rain: slight Friday 61°F 39°F Partly cloudy Saturday 61°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast Monday 69°F 45°F Clear sky Tuesday 62°F 47°F Overcast

