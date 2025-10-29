10/29/25: Severe Weather Alert in Rutherford – Heavy Rain, Highs Near 55

Heavy precipitation (~1.02 in in 24h)
A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Rutherford County due to heavy precipitation expected today, amounting to approximately 1.02 inches in the next 24 hours. As of 7:38 AM, conditions in Rutherford County are characterized by moderate rain with a temperature of 49.8°F and winds blowing at 8.6 mph. The area has already received 0.07 inches of rain this morning.
The weather today will remain cool with temperatures reaching a high of 54.9°F and dropping to a low near 49.1°F tonight. Winds could peak at 12.1 mph during the day. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day with a 100% chance of precipitation and an anticipated total of 1.1 inches.
Tonight, the intensity of the rain will decrease to light drizzle, with the precipitation chance dropping to 26%. Wind speeds will also reduce significantly to around 4.5 mph. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to hold steady at the lower boundary of today’s temperature range.
Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for conditions that may impact travel and outdoor activities. Stay tuned to local weather updates and adhere to any advice or directives from local authorities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|55°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|50°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|61°F
|39°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|61°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|62°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!