10/29/25: Overcast and Chilly at 53°F, Rain Expected Later

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are blowing at 11.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this moment.
Today’s weather saw temperatures reaching a high of 54.9°F, with winds peaking at about 11.8 mph. Although the day began dry, there was a 100% chance of precipitation, culminating in a total of 0.67 inches of moderate rain.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 49.3°F. The winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 8.2 mph. The sky will clear up somewhat, becoming partly cloudy with a precipitation chance reducing to 41%.
Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts as the weather conditions evolve.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|55°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|60°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|61°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|59°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|57°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|64°F
|45°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!