10/29/25: Overcast and Chilly at 53°F, Rain Expected Later

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are blowing at 11.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this moment.

Today’s weather saw temperatures reaching a high of 54.9°F, with winds peaking at about 11.8 mph. Although the day began dry, there was a 100% chance of precipitation, culminating in a total of 0.67 inches of moderate rain.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 49.3°F. The winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 8.2 mph. The sky will clear up somewhat, becoming partly cloudy with a precipitation chance reducing to 41%.

Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts as the weather conditions evolve.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
49°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
2.2 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.67 in
Now
53°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
7:05am
Sunset
5:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 55°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 44°F Rain: slight
Friday 60°F 40°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 61°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 59°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Monday 57°F 49°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 64°F 45°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

