10/28/25: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford: Heavy Rain Expected

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.3 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert has been issued for Rutherford County due to an expected heavy precipitation event with an approximate total of 1.3 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. At 5:30 PM, local conditions in Rutherford County are marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 59.7°F and light winds at 2.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 60.8°F with low temperatures around 55°F. Winds reached up to 8.6 mph with a likelihood of precipitation at 13%. The area experienced a moderate drizzle, totaling about 0.04 inches of rain.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a continuation of cool temperatures with an expected low of around 55.6°F. Winds will persist up to 8.6 mph. Light drizzle is expected to continue, maintaining the precipitation chance at 13%.

Residents are advised to prepare for increased rainfall and potential severe weather conditions as indicated by the current severe weather alert. Stay updated on local weather reports and adhere to any guidance from local authorities.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 55°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 13% chance · 0.04 in Now 60°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 5:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 61°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 54°F 50°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 45°F Rain: slight Friday 61°F 39°F Clear sky Saturday 62°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 48°F Drizzle: light Monday 64°F 52°F Drizzle: light

