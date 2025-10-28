10/28/25: Overcast Morning, Light Drizzle Later, High Near 59°F

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 55.8°F. Winds are light at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

The forecast for today in Rutherford County predicts a high of 58.8°F and a low of 53.6°F. Winds could reach up to 9.3 mph throughout the day. There is a slight chance of light drizzle with a 14% chance of precipitation and an expected total of 0.03 inches of rain.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of 53.6°F. Wind conditions will mirror the daytime, with speeds continuing up to 9.3 mph. The precipitation chance remains at 14%.

Residents should anticipate a generally cool and cloudy day with minimal wind and light rain.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 54°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 14% chance · 0.03 in Now 56°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 5:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 59°F 54°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 52°F 49°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 43°F Rain: slight Friday 60°F 39°F Clear sky Saturday 60°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 61°F 44°F Overcast Monday 55°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email