10/28/25: Overcast Morning, Light Drizzle Later, High Near 59°F

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 55.8°F. Winds are light at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
The forecast for today in Rutherford County predicts a high of 58.8°F and a low of 53.6°F. Winds could reach up to 9.3 mph throughout the day. There is a slight chance of light drizzle with a 14% chance of precipitation and an expected total of 0.03 inches of rain.
Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of 53.6°F. Wind conditions will mirror the daytime, with speeds continuing up to 9.3 mph. The precipitation chance remains at 14%.
Residents should anticipate a generally cool and cloudy day with minimal wind and light rain.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|59°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|52°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|43°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|60°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|60°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|61°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
