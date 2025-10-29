10/28/25: Overcast Evening Wrap-Up, Temp Holding at 57

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 57.4°F under overcast skies. The wind is gentle at 1.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 60.8°F and saw lows near 55°F. Despite conditions that suggested a possibility of light drizzle, precipitation totaled just 0.02 inches, aligning with the day’s low precipitation chance of 11%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain mostly stable with continued overcast conditions. The temperature will hover close to tonight’s predicted low of 57°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 5.3 mph. The chance of precipitation persists at a low 11%.

Residents should experience calm weather conditions tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant changes or severe weather alerts affecting the region.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 55°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 1.7 (Low) Precip 11% chance · 0.02 in Now 57°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 5:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 61°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 56°F 48°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 61°F 39°F Partly cloudy Saturday 60°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 57°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

