10/28/25: Overcast Evening Wrap-Up, Temp Holding at 57

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 57.4°F under overcast skies. The wind is gentle at 1.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this evening.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 60.8°F and saw lows near 55°F. Despite conditions that suggested a possibility of light drizzle, precipitation totaled just 0.02 inches, aligning with the day’s low precipitation chance of 11%.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain mostly stable with continued overcast conditions. The temperature will hover close to tonight’s predicted low of 57°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 5.3 mph. The chance of precipitation persists at a low 11%.
Residents should experience calm weather conditions tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant changes or severe weather alerts affecting the region.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|61°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|56°F
|48°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|61°F
|39°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|60°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|57°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!