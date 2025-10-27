10/27/25: Overcast Morning at 55°F, 100% Chance of Moderate Rain Today

Rutherford County Weather Update: October 27, 2025

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 54.7°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently light at 3.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 57.2°F and a low of 54°F. Winds will slightly increase throughout the day, reaching up to 7.8 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0.39 inches, indicating moderate rain is likely throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly rise to a low of 55.9°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, peaking at around 3.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 21%, with light drizzle anticipated.

Residents are advised to prepare for wet conditions and carry umbrellas or rain gear when heading outdoors.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
54°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.39 in
Now
55°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
5:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 57°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 57°F 54°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 44°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 47°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Friday 59°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 57°F 42°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

