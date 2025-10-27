10/27/25: Overcast Morning at 55°F, 100% Chance of Moderate Rain Today

Rutherford County Weather Update: October 27, 2025
As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 54.7°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently light at 3.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.
Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 57.2°F and a low of 54°F. Winds will slightly increase throughout the day, reaching up to 7.8 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0.39 inches, indicating moderate rain is likely throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly rise to a low of 55.9°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, peaking at around 3.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 21%, with light drizzle anticipated.
Residents are advised to prepare for wet conditions and carry umbrellas or rain gear when heading outdoors.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|57°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|57°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|44°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|47°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|59°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|57°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
