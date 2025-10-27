10/27/25: Overcast Morning at 55°F, 100% Chance of Moderate Rain Today

Rutherford County Weather Update: October 27, 2025

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 54.7°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently light at 3.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 57.2°F and a low of 54°F. Winds will slightly increase throughout the day, reaching up to 7.8 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0.39 inches, indicating moderate rain is likely throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly rise to a low of 55.9°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, peaking at around 3.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 21%, with light drizzle anticipated.

Residents are advised to prepare for wet conditions and carry umbrellas or rain gear when heading outdoors.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 54°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.39 in Now 55°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 5:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 57°F 54°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 57°F 54°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 44°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 47°F 40°F Drizzle: light Friday 59°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 58°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 57°F 42°F Overcast

