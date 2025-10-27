10/27/25: Overcast Evening with Moderate Daytime Rain, 56°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are light at 3.7 mph, and there is no current precipitation.
Earlier today, the high was 57.9°F and the low was 54°F. Conditions were moderately rainy, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.31 inches, despite the wind reaching up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation was at 100%.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 55.4°F. Winds will decrease to a gentle 2.9 mph, and the chances of precipitation will significantly reduce to 9%. The sky will remain overcast throughout the evening.
Residents should continue to stay updated on the weather, although no official weather warnings are in effect at this time.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|58°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|57°F
|54°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|53°F
|45°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|52°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|60°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|59°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|56°F
|36°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
