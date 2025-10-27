10/27/25: Overcast Evening with Moderate Daytime Rain, 56°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are light at 3.7 mph, and there is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the high was 57.9°F and the low was 54°F. Conditions were moderately rainy, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.31 inches, despite the wind reaching up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation was at 100%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 55.4°F. Winds will decrease to a gentle 2.9 mph, and the chances of precipitation will significantly reduce to 9%. The sky will remain overcast throughout the evening.

Residents should continue to stay updated on the weather, although no official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
54°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
0.8 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.31 in
Now
56°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
5:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 58°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 57°F 54°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 53°F 45°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 52°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Friday 60°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 56°F 36°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

