10/27/25: Overcast Evening with Moderate Daytime Rain, 56°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are light at 3.7 mph, and there is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the high was 57.9°F and the low was 54°F. Conditions were moderately rainy, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.31 inches, despite the wind reaching up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation was at 100%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 55.4°F. Winds will decrease to a gentle 2.9 mph, and the chances of precipitation will significantly reduce to 9%. The sky will remain overcast throughout the evening.

Residents should continue to stay updated on the weather, although no official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 54°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 0.8 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.31 in Now 56°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 5:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 58°F 54°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 57°F 54°F Rain: slight Wednesday 53°F 45°F Rain: heavy Thursday 52°F 42°F Drizzle: light Friday 60°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 56°F 36°F Mainly clear

