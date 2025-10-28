10/27/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding at 56, Light Winds

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are light at 2.2 mph with no precipitation reported at the moment.
Earlier today, conditions were consistently cool with the temperature peaking at 57.9°F. Rain was prevalent throughout the day, leading to a total precipitation of 0.31 inches, as moderate rain events were observed. The chance of precipitation reached 100%, aligning with the day’s wet conditions.
Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts overcast skies to continue with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 55°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at up to 5.7 mph. The chance of rain drastically decreases to only 5%, marking a significant reduction in precipitation compared to earlier.
Residents should expect a calm and mainly dry night ahead, with minimal changes in weather conditions expected into the early morning hours.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|58°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|57°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|53°F
|45°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|52°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|60°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|59°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|58°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
