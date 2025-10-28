10/27/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding at 56, Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
36

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are light at 2.2 mph with no precipitation reported at the moment.

Earlier today, conditions were consistently cool with the temperature peaking at 57.9°F. Rain was prevalent throughout the day, leading to a total precipitation of 0.31 inches, as moderate rain events were observed. The chance of precipitation reached 100%, aligning with the day’s wet conditions.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts overcast skies to continue with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 55°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at up to 5.7 mph. The chance of rain drastically decreases to only 5%, marking a significant reduction in precipitation compared to earlier.

Residents should expect a calm and mainly dry night ahead, with minimal changes in weather conditions expected into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
54°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
0.8 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.31 in
Now
56°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
5:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 58°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 57°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 53°F 45°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Friday 60°F 39°F Clear sky
Saturday 59°F 41°F Overcast
Sunday 58°F 40°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR