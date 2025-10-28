10/27/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Holding at 56, Light Winds

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are light at 2.2 mph with no precipitation reported at the moment.

Earlier today, conditions were consistently cool with the temperature peaking at 57.9°F. Rain was prevalent throughout the day, leading to a total precipitation of 0.31 inches, as moderate rain events were observed. The chance of precipitation reached 100%, aligning with the day’s wet conditions.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts overcast skies to continue with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 55°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at up to 5.7 mph. The chance of rain drastically decreases to only 5%, marking a significant reduction in precipitation compared to earlier.

Residents should expect a calm and mainly dry night ahead, with minimal changes in weather conditions expected into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 54°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 0.8 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.31 in Now 56°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 5:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 58°F 54°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 57°F 54°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 53°F 45°F Rain: heavy Thursday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: light Friday 60°F 39°F Clear sky Saturday 59°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 58°F 40°F Overcast

