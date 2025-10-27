10/27/25: Overcast and Cool at 57°F, Light Winds, Rain Expected Later

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky with a temperature of 57.2°F. The wind is mild at 2.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high reached 57.4°F with the low at 54°F. It has been a wet day with a 100% chance of precipitation and a total of 0.34 inches of moderate rain noted. Winds have peaked at 7.8 mph. Conditions will change slightly as we move into the evening.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a low of 55.6°F under continued overcast skies. The wind will decrease slightly to a maximum of 2.7 mph. There’s a small chance of precipitation at 15%, suggesting a drier night ahead compared to the day.

Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts as the weather can change. Stay prepared and plan accordingly for the variable conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 54°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 0.8 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.34 in Now 57°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 5:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 57°F 54°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 57°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 54°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 52°F 42°F Drizzle: light Friday 60°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 56°F 36°F Mainly clear

