10/27/25: Overcast and Cool at 57°F, Light Winds, Rain Expected Later

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky with a temperature of 57.2°F. The wind is mild at 2.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high reached 57.4°F with the low at 54°F. It has been a wet day with a 100% chance of precipitation and a total of 0.34 inches of moderate rain noted. Winds have peaked at 7.8 mph. Conditions will change slightly as we move into the evening.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a low of 55.6°F under continued overcast skies. The wind will decrease slightly to a maximum of 2.7 mph. There’s a small chance of precipitation at 15%, suggesting a drier night ahead compared to the day.

Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts as the weather can change. Stay prepared and plan accordingly for the variable conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
54°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
0.8 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.34 in
Now
57°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
5:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 57°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 57°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 54°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 52°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Friday 60°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 56°F 36°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

