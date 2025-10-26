10/26/25: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford, Heavy Rain Expected, Currently Overcast at 68°F

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.63 in in 24h)

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: Residents in Rutherford County are advised to brace for heavy precipitation anticipated to reach approximately 1.63 inches within the next 24 hours. As of 2:55 PM on October 26, 2025, current weather conditions display an overcast sky with a temperature of 68.4°F, which is slightly above today’s earlier maximum of 67.8°F. Winds are presently blowing at 10.9 mph with no recorded precipitation at this hour.

Throughout today, the temperature peaked at 67.8°F, with a low of 57.2°F recorded earlier. Conditions have remained overcast with occasional dense drizzle contributing to a daily precipitation accumulation set at 0.11 inches. The likelihood of further rainfall stands at 52%, aligning with the evening’s forecast, which similarly anticipates overcast skies and continued mild winds up to 9.2 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady, with lows hovering around 57.2°F. The chance of precipitation persists at 52%, suggesting a continuation of the overcast and damp conditions into the night.

Community members should stay updated on weather advisories and consider necessary preparations for the impending severe weather conditions as outlined in the alert. Engage with local weather updates frequently to stay informed on any developments or changes in the severe weather forecast.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 57°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 52% chance · 0.11 in Now 68°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 5:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 68°F 57°F Drizzle: dense Monday 58°F 55°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 59°F 54°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 42°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 58°F 37°F Partly cloudy Saturday 58°F 42°F Overcast

