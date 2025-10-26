10/26/25: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford – Heavy Rain Expected, 56°F

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.03 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: Heavy precipitation expected with totals nearing 1.03 inches in the next 24 hours.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are marked by dense drizzle with a temperature of 56.5°F and winds at 7.6 mph. Precipitation has been recorded at 0.01 inches.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 65.8°F with light rain observed. The lowest temperature reached approximately 55°F. Wind speeds topped out at 8.9 mph, and the total precipitation accumulated to around 0.17 inches, aligning with the day’s forecast which earmarked a 58% chance of rain.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of around 55°F, with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 7.4 mph. Moderate drizzle is forecasted, and the chance of precipitation continues at 58%.

Residents should be prepared for significant rainfall and are advised to monitor local weather updates and heed any additional warnings or advisories.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
55°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
2 (Low)
Precip
58% chance · 0.17 in
Now
56°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
5:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 66°F 55°F Rain: slight
Monday 56°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 59°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 55°F 42°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Friday 58°F 37°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 58°F 42°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

