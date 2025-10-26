10/26/25: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford – Heavy Rain Expected, 56°F

Heavy precipitation (~1.03 in in 24h)
Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: Heavy precipitation expected with totals nearing 1.03 inches in the next 24 hours.
As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are marked by dense drizzle with a temperature of 56.5°F and winds at 7.6 mph. Precipitation has been recorded at 0.01 inches.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 65.8°F with light rain observed. The lowest temperature reached approximately 55°F. Wind speeds topped out at 8.9 mph, and the total precipitation accumulated to around 0.17 inches, aligning with the day’s forecast which earmarked a 58% chance of rain.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of around 55°F, with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 7.4 mph. Moderate drizzle is forecasted, and the chance of precipitation continues at 58%.
Residents should be prepared for significant rainfall and are advised to monitor local weather updates and heed any additional warnings or advisories.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|66°F
|55°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|56°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|59°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|55°F
|42°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|47°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|58°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
