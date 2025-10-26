10/26/25: Overcast Morning, 58°F, Drizzle Expected with Highs Up to 67

Rutherford County Weather Update for October 26, 2025

As of 6:50 AM today in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 58.1°F. Winds are coming in at 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are anticipated to reach a high of 66.7°F with an increase in wind speeds, possibly reaching up to 12.1 mph. There’s a moderate chance of drizzle throughout the day, with precipitation odds at 45% and an expected total accumulation near 0.04 inches. The overcast skies are set to continue through the day, providing a gloomy outlook.

Tonight will see temperatures maintaining a steady low around 56.1°F with winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 9.4 mph. The possibility of precipitation remains nearly unchanged at a 42% chance, and conditions will stay heavily overcast.

Residents and visitors should plan for mild temperatures with some breeze and carry an umbrella for occasional drizzle today and into the evening. Stay updated on weather conditions as they develop.

Today’s Details High 67°F Low 56°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 0.8 (Low) Precip 45% chance · 0.04 in Now 58°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 5:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 67°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 59°F 53°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 58°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 55°F 46°F Rain: moderate Thursday 50°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 58°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 38°F Overcast

