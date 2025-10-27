10/26/25: Overcast Evening, Light Drizzle Earlier, Chilly at 56°F

Rutherford County Weather Update – 10/26/25
As of 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are blowing at 9.5 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight. Earlier today, the high reached 65.8°F and the low dipped to 55.2°F, with light drizzle amounting to a total of 0.02 inches of rain.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with persistent temperatures near the day’s low of 55.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.5 mph. There is a 77% chance of further precipitation, mirroring the conditions experienced earlier.
Residents should prepare for similar conditions continuing into early tomorrow, maintaining a vigilant approach to the ongoing damp and breezy weather. No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|66°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|57°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|59°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|56°F
|45°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|48°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|59°F
|38°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|59°F
|41°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
