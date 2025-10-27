10/26/25: Overcast Evening, Light Drizzle Earlier, Chilly at 56°F

Rutherford County Weather Update – 10/26/25

As of 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are blowing at 9.5 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight. Earlier today, the high reached 65.8°F and the low dipped to 55.2°F, with light drizzle amounting to a total of 0.02 inches of rain.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with persistent temperatures near the day’s low of 55.2°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.5 mph. There is a 77% chance of further precipitation, mirroring the conditions experienced earlier.

Residents should prepare for similar conditions continuing into early tomorrow, maintaining a vigilant approach to the ongoing damp and breezy weather. No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
55°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
2 (Low)
Precip
77% chance · 0.02 in
Now
56°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
5:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 66°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Monday 57°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 59°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 56°F 45°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 48°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Friday 59°F 38°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 59°F 41°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

