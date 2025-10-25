10/25/25: Overcast Evening with a High of 74 and a Low of 44 Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
203

Rutherford County Weather Update for October 25, 2025

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are steady at 7.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 73.6°F after a low of 43.9°F in the morning. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with minimal wind and only a 6% chance of precipitation, resulting in no rainfall.

Tonight, the cloudy skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 61°F. Winds will remain light, capping at around 7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 6%.

Residents should expect the overcast conditions to persist into the night with no significant changes in the weather pattern.

Today’s Details

High
74°F
Low
44°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
5:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 74°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Monday 59°F 51°F Rain: heavy
Tuesday 61°F 51°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR