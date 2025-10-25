10/25/25: Overcast Evening with a High of 74 and a Low of 44 Today

Rutherford County Weather Update for October 25, 2025

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are steady at 7.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 73.6°F after a low of 43.9°F in the morning. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with minimal wind and only a 6% chance of precipitation, resulting in no rainfall.

Tonight, the cloudy skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 61°F. Winds will remain light, capping at around 7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 6%.

Residents should expect the overcast conditions to persist into the night with no significant changes in the weather pattern.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 44°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 5:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 55°F Rain: moderate Monday 59°F 51°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 61°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 47°F Rain: moderate Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: dense Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email