10/25/25: Overcast Evening with a High of 74 and a Low of 44 Today

Rutherford County Weather Update for October 25, 2025
As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are steady at 7.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 73.6°F after a low of 43.9°F in the morning. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with minimal wind and only a 6% chance of precipitation, resulting in no rainfall.
Tonight, the cloudy skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 61°F. Winds will remain light, capping at around 7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 6%.
Residents should expect the overcast conditions to persist into the night with no significant changes in the weather pattern.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|74°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|70°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|59°F
|51°F
|Rain: heavy
|Tuesday
|61°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|54°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!