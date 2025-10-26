10/25/25: Overcast Evening; High of 73, Currently 63

Rutherford County Weather Update: 10/25/25

As of 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 62.6°F under overcast skies. The wind is gentle at 3.2 mph with no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 73.4°F and dipped to a low of 43.9°F. It remained overcast throughout the day, with winds reaching up to 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 13%, and no rainfall was recorded.

The conditions tonight mirror those of the day with an overcast sky and the temperature maintaining at around the current 62.6°F. Winds are expected to continue at similar speeds of up to 8.3 mph, with the precipitation probability holding steady at 13%.

Residents should expect the current overcast conditions to persist into early tomorrow, with similar temperatures and wind speeds continuing through the night. No weather alerts are in effect at this time.

Today’s Details High 73°F Low 44°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 5:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 73°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 55°F Rain: moderate Monday 58°F 52°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 55°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 54°F 45°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 40°F Drizzle: light Friday 59°F 36°F Partly cloudy

