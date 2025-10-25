10/25/25: Clear Sky and Cool Morning at 43°F, High of 74 Today

Current weather conditions in Rutherford County as of 6:50 AM on October 25, 2025, are clear and cool, with temperatures at 43.2°F. Winds are light, blowing at 1.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a clear-to-overcast sky transition with temperatures expected to reach a high of 74.1°F and lows dropping to approximately 42.8°F early in the day. Winds throughout the day could pick up, potentially reaching up to 6.6 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal, at only 3%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to be milder, with a low of 59.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with a maximum speed of up to 6.2 mph. Rain prospects remain low, maintaining a 3% chance.

Residents of Rutherford County can anticipate mild and mostly dry conditions for the remainder of the day and into the evening. Adjust your plans accordingly to make the most of the pleasant weather.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 43°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 5:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 51°F Drizzle: light Monday 58°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 62°F 54°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 51°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 58°F 42°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 37°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

