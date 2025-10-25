10/25/25: Clear Skies and Warm at 73.8°F, Tonight Overcast with Low of 61.3°F

Weather Update for Rutherford County – October 25, 2025
As of 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.8°F. Winds are gentle at 2.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Today, the high reached 74.1°F, while the low temperature was recorded at 43.9°F early this morning. The wind has peaked at 7.8 mph. Although today’s sky was mostly clear, there was just a 7% chance of precipitation, aligning with the total absence of rain thus far.
Tonight, we’re expecting the temperature to drop to a low of 61.3°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with continued light winds up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 7%.
Residents should anticipate consistent weather patterns with mild temperatures and minimal wind interference through the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|74°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|69°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|58°F
|51°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|61°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|54°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!