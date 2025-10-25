10/25/25: Clear Skies and Warm at 73.8°F, Tonight Overcast with Low of 61.3°F

Weather Update for Rutherford County – October 25, 2025

As of 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.8°F. Winds are gentle at 2.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today, the high reached 74.1°F, while the low temperature was recorded at 43.9°F early this morning. The wind has peaked at 7.8 mph. Although today’s sky was mostly clear, there was just a 7% chance of precipitation, aligning with the total absence of rain thus far.

Tonight, we’re expecting the temperature to drop to a low of 61.3°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with continued light winds up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 7%.

Residents should anticipate consistent weather patterns with mild temperatures and minimal wind interference through the evening.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 44°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 22% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 5:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 57°F Overcast Monday 58°F 51°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 61°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 47°F Rain: moderate Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: dense Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast

