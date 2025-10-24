10/24/25: Overcast Evening with a Cool 60°F in Rutherford County

As of 5:30 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing overcast weather with a temperature of 59.9°F and light winds at 2.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 63.1°F after a morning low of 35.8°F. Wind speeds reached up to 6 mph during the day under consistent overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remained notably low at only 1%.
For tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a low temperature forecasted at 48.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, staying around 5.2 mph. Precipitation chances continue to be minimal at 1%.
Residents should expect a cool and cloud-covered evening with very little change in weather conditions into the early morning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|63°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|55°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|65°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|53°F
|50°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|60°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
