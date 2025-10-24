10/24/25: Overcast Evening with a Cool 60°F in Rutherford County

As of 5:30 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing overcast weather with a temperature of 59.9°F and light winds at 2.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 63.1°F after a morning low of 35.8°F. Wind speeds reached up to 6 mph during the day under consistent overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remained notably low at only 1%.

For tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a low temperature forecasted at 48.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, staying around 5.2 mph. Precipitation chances continue to be minimal at 1%.

Residents should expect a cool and cloud-covered evening with very little change in weather conditions into the early morning.

Today’s Details

High
63°F
Low
36°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
5:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 63°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 50°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 51°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 55°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 65°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 53°F 50°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 60°F 40°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

