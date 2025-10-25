10/24/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Chilly at 46°F

Rutherford County Weather Update for 10/24/25

As of 10:00 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 46°F. The wind is gentle at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 63.1°F with an overcast sky, while the low dropped to 35.8°F. The wind remained mild, peaking at about 6 mph, with no precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather will transition to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are expected to remain cool, with a low of 44.6°F, and the wind will continue at speeds up to 5.1 mph.

Looking ahead into the early hours of tomorrow, the weather is anticipated to stay dry with no significant changes or weather alerts in effect. Residents can expect a quiet night with minimal wind disruption and clear visibility under partly cloudy skies.

Today’s Details

High
63°F
Low
36°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
5:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 63°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 39°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Monday 55°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 55°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 62°F 48°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

