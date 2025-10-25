10/24/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Chilly at 46°F

Rutherford County Weather Update for 10/24/25

As of 10:00 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 46°F. The wind is gentle at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 63.1°F with an overcast sky, while the low dropped to 35.8°F. The wind remained mild, peaking at about 6 mph, with no precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather will transition to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are expected to remain cool, with a low of 44.6°F, and the wind will continue at speeds up to 5.1 mph.

Looking ahead into the early hours of tomorrow, the weather is anticipated to stay dry with no significant changes or weather alerts in effect. Residents can expect a quiet night with minimal wind disruption and clear visibility under partly cloudy skies.

Today’s Details High 63°F Low 36°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 5:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 63°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 39°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 51°F Drizzle: light Monday 55°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 55°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 62°F 48°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email