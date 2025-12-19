$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD/CORRYTON – The Powerball game is adding a burst of excitement to the holiday season, with thousands of Tennessee players winning prizes, and a jackpot that has climbed to a jaw-dropping $1.5 billion for Saturday.

Two Tennessee players won especially big prizes from last night’s drawing (Dec. 17)—a ticket purchased in Springfield matched five white ball numbers to win $1 million, and a ticket purchased in Corryton matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing to win $50,000.

The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Speedway, 1200 Memorial Blvd. in Springfield.

The $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at Weigel’s, 7420 Tazewell Pike in Corryton.

For an extra $1 per play, Powerball Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly—it only takes one ticket to win.

