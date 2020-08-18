NASHVILLE – Each Grand Division has a lucky Powerball winner after three winning tickets were played in Memphis, Morristown and Smyrna according to a news release on August 6, 2020.

Smyrna’s winner matched five out of five white numbers to win $1,000,000, the 299th winning ticket of $1,000,000 or more purchased since the Tennessee Lottery’s inception in 2004.

The $1,000,000 ticket was sold at T Fuel, 1871 Almaville Rd in Smyrna.

The winner in Morristown in Hamblen County won $250,000 by matching four out of five numbers and the red Powerball. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play drawn was 5X, the $50,000 prize was multiplied by 5 to make it $250,000.

The $250,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Roadrunner, 924 E. Morris Blvd in Morristown.

The lucky player in Memphis matched four out of five white numbers and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The winning ticket was bought at Nite-N-Day Food Mart, 2203 Chelsea Ave in Memphis.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

